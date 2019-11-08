Dragic had 25 points (9-16 FG, 5-7 3PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists during Miami's 124-108 win at Phoenix on Thursday.

Dragic has been the leader of Miami's second unit this season, and the veteran point guard has been a big reason why the Heat own a 5-2 record thus far. Dragic hasn't started a single game in 2019-20, but has consistently logged 25-plus minutes while scoring and passing at a more-than-adequate rate for a bench player. He will continue to see healthy minutes off the bench Friday on the road against the Lakers.