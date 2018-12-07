Heat's Goran Dragic: Eyeing Friday return
Dragic (knee) has participated in practice each of the last two days and has a chance to play Friday against Phoenix, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic hasn't taken the court since Nov. 16 due to a lingering knee issue, but he's closing in on a return to action. He started the season off strong, averaging 16.3 points along with 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists over 12 games, so he'll look to pick up right where he left off when he is cleared to play. An update on Dragic's availability should emerge closer to Friday's tip.
