Dragic notched 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder.

Dragic made his second consecutive start and has looked comfortable in that role -- averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 assists in only 26 minutes per game across those games. Dragic has been used in a reserve role during most of the season, although he is expected to remain in the starting unit as long as Kendrick Nunn (quarantine) remains out. Dragic will be set for expanded minutes and production in that case.