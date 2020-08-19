Dragic notched 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 113-101 Game 1 win over the Pacers.

Dragic made just three starts during the regular season -- averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 assists per game -- but he veteran point guard stepped it up a notch in the playoffs opener and scored 20-plus points for the 13th time in 2019-20 and second time since play resumed July 30. Based on how well he orchestrated the offense and his influence as a floor general, Dragic should remain in the starting lineup for Game 2 on Thursday.