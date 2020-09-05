Dragic notched 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's Game 3 win over the Bucks.

Dragic had scored at least 20 points in every playoff game thus far and, even though that streak came to an end, the veteran point guard continues to be one of the most productive players for Miami. Dragic is averaging 22.3 points per game during the current postseason and his contributions have been instrumental to the team's undefeated playoff run thus far.