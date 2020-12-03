Dragic said Thursday that his foot hasn't given him any trouble during the first few days of camp, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic tore plantar fascia in his right foot during Game 1 of the NBA Finals back in October, but he reiterated Thursday that he's fully recovered. "No pain, nothing," Dragic said. "Just a little bit of stiffness in the morning, and that's it." The injury put an end to Dragic's fantastic run through the postseason, when he played some of the best basketball of his NBA career. The veteran re-signed with the Heat last month and will likely retain his spot as the starting point guard to begin the season.