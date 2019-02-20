Dragic (knee) fully participated in Wednesday's practice.

This is the first word of Dragic practicing in any capacity, and it seems like he's close to a return, especially since he'll travel to Philadelphia for Thursday's contest against the 76ers. More word on his status should arrive after the Heat go through morning shootaround. Even if he doesn't play Thursday, he seems set to take the court in the near future, which could spell the end of Justise Winslow at point guard.