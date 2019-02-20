Heat's Goran Dragic: Full participant in practice
Dragic (knee) fully participated in Wednesday's practice.
This is the first word of Dragic practicing in any capacity, and it seems like he's close to a return, especially since he'll travel to Philadelphia for Thursday's contest against the 76ers. More word on his status should arrive after the Heat go through morning shootaround. Even if he doesn't play Thursday, he seems set to take the court in the near future, which could spell the end of Justise Winslow at point guard.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...