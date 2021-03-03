Dragic scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks.

Dragic remained in the starting lineup with Jimmy Butler (knee) sidelined and reached 30 minutes for the third consecutive game. He hasn't missed a beat since returning from a nine-game absence due to an ankle injury, averaging 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 45.1 percent from the field across four contests.