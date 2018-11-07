Heat's Goran Dragic: Game-time call Wednesday
Dragic (knee) will be a game-time decision Wednesday against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Dragic also underwent an MRI, which returned negative.
Dragic is nursing a sore right knee and will test things out during pregame warmups to determine his availability. The last time Dragic was out, Josh Richardson started at point guard while Justise Winslow was inserted into the lineup.
