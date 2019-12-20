Heat's Goran Dragic: Gets green light
Dragic (groin) will play Friday against the Knicks, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Dragic has missed the last nine games while recovering from a right groin strain, but he'll be back in action Friday night. The Heat may limit his minutes, considering he's played in just one matchup in December.
