Dragic ended with 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 129-121 victory over Boston.

Dragic helped carry the Heat to victory despite the loss of Jimmy Butler (eye) midway through the second quarter. As we get closer to the playoffs, Dragic is likely to begin ramping things up, much like he did last season. His playing time is likely to be monitored, which does put a bit of a damper on his value. That said, you could certainly do worse if you need guard stats and so he is at least worth considering in standard formats the rest of the way.