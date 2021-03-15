Dragic had just three points (1-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt), to go with eight assists, four rebounds and two steals, in Sunday's win over the Magic.
After a sterling 25-7-5 line in Friday's win over the Bulls, Dragic came crashing back down to earth with his worst shooting night of the season. While he snapped a streak of seven straight double-digit scoring games, Dragic was still able to salvage a decent all-around fantasy line, buoyed by the eight dimes and two steals.
