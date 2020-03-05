Heat's Goran Dragic: Goes for 25 points
Dragic registered 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the Magic.
Dragic has settled as Miami's sixth man in the rotation and the results have been encouraging, as the Slovenian point guard has topped the 15-point plateau in seven of his last eight games while also posting decent passing numbers. During that eight-game stretch, Dragic is averaging 18.5 points and 5.6 assists while hitting threes at a 41.2 percent clip.
