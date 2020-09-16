Dragic notched 29 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's Game 1 overtime win over the Celtics.

Dragic has settled as the starting point guard for the Heat during the playoffs despite being a reserve during the regular season, and the veteran guard has adjusted well to the new role -- he is averaging 21.9 points while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range in 10 postseason contests. He should remain one of Miami's top three offensive options going forward considering he has reached the 20-point mark in seven of his 10 postseason appearances.