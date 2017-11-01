Heat's Goran Dragic: Goes through shootaround Wednesday

Dragic (illness) went through Wednesday's morning shootaround and should still be considered probable for the day's game against the Bulls, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

It's still not decisive that Dragic will play, but signs seem to be pointing that direction. Through six games, he's picked up where he left off last year, posting 19.8 points and 4.2 assists per game.

