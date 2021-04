Dragic (back/knee) is available for Monday's game against the Rockets, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The 34-year-old was considered questionable for injury recovery, but he'll suit up Monday with Miami already missing Tyler Herro (foot), Jimmy Butler (ankle), Bam Adebayo (knee) and Victor Oladipo (knee). Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson should handle the bulk of the backcourt work versus Houston.