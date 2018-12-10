Dragic will play Monday against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic should be ready for a healthy workload Monday after being withheld from the Saturday's game against the Clippers due to rest purposes. The veteran guard recently returned from an eight-game absence due to a knee injury, logging 11 points, 10 assists and three steals across 21 minutes in his first game back.