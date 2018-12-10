Heat's Goran Dragic: Good to go Monday
Dragic will play Monday against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic should be ready for a healthy workload Monday after being withheld from the Saturday's game against the Clippers due to rest purposes. The veteran guard recently returned from an eight-game absence due to a knee injury, logging 11 points, 10 assists and three steals across 21 minutes in his first game back.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...