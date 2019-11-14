Heat's Goran Dragic: Good to go Thursday
Dragic (illness) will play Thursday against the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic picked up an illness earlier in the week but won't be forced to miss any action as a result. Since the start of November, he's averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per tilt.
