Dragic (back) will play in Monday's game against Toronto, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

A minor back issue landed Dragic on the initial injury report, but he went through shootaround Monday morning and will be available for his usual workload off the bench. In the Heat's first seeding game against Denver on Saturday, Dragic went for 13 points, five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 24 minutes.