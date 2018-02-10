Heat's Goran Dragic: Hand injury derails shot Friday
Dragic (hand) produced six points (1-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 27 minutes in Friday's 91-85 win over the Bucks.
Dragic exited the game for a time in the second quarter with a hand injury, and although he was able to return shortly before halftime, it clearly seemed to affect his shot. The veteran guard's unsightly 9.1 percent success rate from the field was easily his worst of the season, while his scoring total equaled his second lowest of the campaign. For the moment, Dragic is likely to be considered questionable for the Heat's next contest on Tuesday against the Raptors, although the fact he'll have three full days of rest before that game should certainly up his chances of suiting up.
