Dragic posted nine points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Dragic struggled from the field and finished with nearly as many turnovers (five) as assists. However, considering he played through an illness, it wasn't a bad performance for the veteran point guard. It remains to be seen whether Dragic will keep producing so many counting stats once Justise Winslow (concussion) rejoins the rotation. Nevertheless, Dragic is still highly capable of scoring and distributing and holds decent value across most fantasy formats.