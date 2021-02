Dragic recorded 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to the Wizards.

Dragic couldn't find his shot and committed six turnovers to four assists, so it was a rough outing overall. He's coming off a knee injury and struggled in his first game back as well.