Heat's Goran Dragic: Heads to locker room Friday
Dragic headed to the locker room during the second quarter of Friday's matchup versus the Bucks after suffering a hand injury according to FSN Wisconsin.
The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but expect an update once the team provides more information. Tyler Johnson and Dwyane Wade will presumably see heavier minutes while he is sidelined.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 30 points in loss to Rockets•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores season-high 33 points•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 10 points Friday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Drops 23 in return•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Will play Thursday vs. Kings•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...