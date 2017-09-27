Heat's Goran Dragic: Held out of Wednesday's scrimmage for rest
Dragic wasn't a full participant during Wednesday's practice as the team is looking to rest him after intense play at EuroBasket over the summer, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Dragic was busy playing competitive basketball over the summer by representing Slovenia in EuroBasket, averaging 22.6 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. Unsurprisingly, the team has opted to give him some rest in practice, as not to fatigue him heading into the preseason.
