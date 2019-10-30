Dragic scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 112-97 win over the Hawks.

The veteran point guard formed a dynamic backcourt duo with rookie Tyler Herro on the Heat's second unit, combining for 50 points including 8-for-13 shooting from beyond the arc. Dragic is off to a great start to the season, averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.3 boards and 2.8 threes through four games, and with Jimmy Butler now in the fold for Miami, Dragic and the rest of the offense could get a further boost.