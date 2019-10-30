Heat's Goran Dragic: Hits for 21 off bench
Dragic scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 112-97 win over the Hawks.
The veteran point guard formed a dynamic backcourt duo with rookie Tyler Herro on the Heat's second unit, combining for 50 points including 8-for-13 shooting from beyond the arc. Dragic is off to a great start to the season, averaging 19.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.3 boards and 2.8 threes through four games, and with Jimmy Butler now in the fold for Miami, Dragic and the rest of the offense could get a further boost.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...