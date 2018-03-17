Dragic provided 30 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Friday's 92-91 win over the Lakers.

Dragic's floater with 10.5 seconds remaining ended up serving as the game-winning shot. The veteran point guard hit the 30-point mark for the second straight game and shot better than 50.0 percent for the fourth consecutive contest. The 31-year-old has also been exceedingly sharp from the charity stripe of late, draining 93.8 percent of his free-throw attempts through nine March games. Given his recent bump in usage (17 to 21 shot attempts over the last three), Dragic looks set to put more of the offense on his shoulders as the Heat continues to push for the postseason.