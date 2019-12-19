Heat's Goran Dragic: Hoping to return Friday
There is optimism that Dragic (groin) will play Friday against the Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Dragic has missed the past nine games due to a strained right groin, but Miami is apparently optimistic that the veteran point guard could return Friday against New York. Prior to getting injured, Dragic posted averages of 15.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game.
