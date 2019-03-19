Heat's Goran Dragic: Huge double-double in win
Dragic totaled 26 points (9-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in the Heat's win over the Thunder on Monday.
Dragic led the Heat in scoring while notching a big double-double in Monday's win. Dragic's big night was fueled by six threes, and he's now averaged 22.5 points per game in his last two contests. Dragic got some extra run with Justice Winslow (thigh) out, and fantasy owners of Dragic should keep an eye on Winslow's status for Wednesday's game at the Spurs.
