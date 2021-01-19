Dragic registered 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a block across 33 minutes in Monday's win over the Pistons.

Dragic had come off the bench in nine games this season but got his first start of the campaign due to Tyler Herro's neck injury. The veteran floor general didn't disappoint and delivered his best game of the current campaign, echoing what he did during last season's playoff run. Dragic is likely to move back to the bench once Herro is recovered, but there's a chance he might remain in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Raptors on the road.