Dragic recorded 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists in a 119-108 win versus Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Dragic entered Wednesday's matchup having played only 10 minutes against the same Bucks team Tuesday. He more than doubled that amount Wednesday (27) and marked his highest scoring tally at home since Jan. 5. Following said performance, Dragic is averaging 16.5 points through four games.