Dragic posted 15 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three assists and a rebound in 27 minutes Friday, as the Heat fell to the Pelicans 110-104.

Dragic didn't register substantial auxiliary stats, and is quietly amid a shooting slump. Despite stable totals, he is just 29-of-74 from the field over his past five games. If owners can swallow some streaky shooting, Dragic is locked in for prominent role on a top-10 offense.