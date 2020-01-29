Heat's Goran Dragic: Leads team in points from bench
Dragic scored 23 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT) and added two rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 109-101 loss to Boston.
It was Dragic's highest-scoring game since dropping 29 on Jan. 5 against Portland. He has scored 37 points in the two games since missing a contest with a calf injury.
