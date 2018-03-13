Dragic posted 23 points (10-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 115-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.

While Dragic had an effective shooting night, he struggled to distribute the ball to his teammates against a stalwart Portland defense. This performance was Dragic's first 20-plus point showing in eight games. In fact, things have been slow overall for the point guard since the All-Star break, as he's averaged only 15.4 points per game in that span. Still, Dragic is capable of collecting assists and rebounds, which can often save his stat line. Dragic's risk factor should be bumped up a bit, but he still remains one of Orlando's best offensive options.