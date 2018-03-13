Heat's Goran Dragic: Leads team in scoring with 23 points
Dragic posted 23 points (10-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 115-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
While Dragic had an effective shooting night, he struggled to distribute the ball to his teammates against a stalwart Portland defense. This performance was Dragic's first 20-plus point showing in eight games. In fact, things have been slow overall for the point guard since the All-Star break, as he's averaged only 15.4 points per game in that span. Still, Dragic is capable of collecting assists and rebounds, which can often save his stat line. Dragic's risk factor should be bumped up a bit, but he still remains one of Orlando's best offensive options.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Quiet scoring night in win•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Struggles from deep versus Lakers•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 30 points in loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Leads team with 28 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Hand injury derails shot Friday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Returns to Friday's game•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...