Dragic scored 23 points (10-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), and added five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 35 minutes of Monday's 99-87 win over the Pacers.

Dragic put up at least 20 points in each game of the series to lead the Heat to the sweep. His layup towards the end of the third period essentially put the game on ice, too. The Heat will face the winner of the series involving the Bucks and the Magic.