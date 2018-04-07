Heat's Goran Dragic: Leads team with 15 points in return
Dragic had 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 122-98 loss to the Knicks.
Dragic returned from a one-game absence, leading the Heat with 15 points. This was an ugly game for the Miami side and as a result, the starters all saw a reduced workload. They travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Monday and Dragic should hopefully return to a normal workload.
