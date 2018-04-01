Heat's Goran Dragic: Leads team with 18 points
Dragic finished with 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 110-109 loss to the Nets.
In a tough loss for the Heat, Dragic scraped his way to 18 points while adding only two assists. He has been very consistent lately and continued that form here, despite the low peripheral numbers. The Heat have all but secured a playoff position and should be looking to win as many of their games down the stretch, putting Dragic in a nice position to have a strong finish to the season.
