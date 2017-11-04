Heat's Goran Dragic: Leads team with 23 in loss
Dragic recorded 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 95-94 loss to the Nuggets.
Dragic seems to have completely shaken off the illness that sidelined him earlier in the week and performed well despite the loss. Tonight's game continues his streak of double-digit scoring performances. His assist totals are a full point below last year's averages, but considering Hassan's Whiteside's recent absence, a downtick in passes inside are to be expected. Dragic gets a day off as they will meet the Clippers in LA on Sunday.
