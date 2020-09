Dragic had 23 points (8-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Bucks.

The veteran has been on a roll since the start of the postseason, and Game 2 marked his sixth consecutive game with at least 20 points. Dragic hit four three-pointers Wednesday and is shooting better than 41 percent from beyond the arc since the playoffs began.