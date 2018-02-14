Dragic provided 28 points (10-19 G, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-112 loss to the Raptors.

Dragic and the Heat put together a great game against the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors but couldn't convert a win in the final minutes. While he's experienced some variance since coming back from injury, he's still managed 16.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds over the nine games he's played since being sidelined. That pretty much runs in line with his season averages, and with the way the Heat is playing, Dragic should continue to remain that consistent moving forward.