Heat's Goran Dragic: Leads team with 28 points in Tuesday's loss
Dragic provided 28 points (10-19 G, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-112 loss to the Raptors.
Dragic and the Heat put together a great game against the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors but couldn't convert a win in the final minutes. While he's experienced some variance since coming back from injury, he's still managed 16.8 points, 4.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds over the nine games he's played since being sidelined. That pretty much runs in line with his season averages, and with the way the Heat is playing, Dragic should continue to remain that consistent moving forward.
More News
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Hand injury derails shot Friday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Returns to Friday's game•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 30 points in loss to Rockets•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores season-high 33 points•
-
Heat's Goran Dragic: Scores 10 points Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...