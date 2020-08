Dragic went for 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists in Monday's loss to Toronto.

On an afternoon when the Heat mostly struggled from the field (42.5% FG as a team), Dragic gave the bench unit a lift, and the Heat outscored the Raptors by 17 points in his 28 minutes. The veteran has consistently been the backup to Kendrick Nunn, who struggled mightily Monday, going 0-of-7 from the field in 16 minutes of action.