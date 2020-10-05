Dragic (foot) implied Monday that he's unsure if he'll be able to return to action at any point during the NBA Finals, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. "I'm doing everything I can do," Dragic said. "It does feel better than when it happened. But we'll see. I don't have a timetable yet."

While it looks as though Dragic is making some progress, it will be another quick turnaround for the Heat with just one day of rest before Tuesday night's Game 4. The Heat are yet to issue an official update on Dragic's status, but the veteran has carried a "doubtful" tag into the last two games, and that will likely be the case again for Game 4. Dragic, himself, said there is a "low percentage" chance that he'll be cleared to play.