Dragic mustered seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 23 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Blazers.

Dragic has been playing off the bench during most of the current season and has failed to make a big impact of late, scoring 10 or fewer points in each of his last three contests. Dragic is only averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three-point range since the beginning of March, a span in which he made three starts across 14 appearances.