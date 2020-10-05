Dragic (foot) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's Game 4 against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This isn't terribly surprising news, as Dragic intimated earlier Monday that he's unsure if he'll be able to play at any point in the series. The veteran suffered a plantar fascia tear in his left foot during Game 1, and while he said he's making incremental progress, Dragic is still dealing with significant discomfort in the foot. "I'm doing everything I can do," Dragic told reporters Monday morning. "It does feel better than when it happened. But we'll see. I don't have a timetable yet." Assuming Dragic sits out Game 4, Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro will again be set for increased minutes in the backcourt.