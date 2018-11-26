Dragic (knee) is listed as out on the Heat's initial game notes for Tuesday's matchup with the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic had his knee drained a week ago, and while he's making progress, the expectation as of Monday afternoon is that he'll miss a fifth consecutive contest. In Dragic's absence, the Heat have been starting Wayne Ellington as the nominal point guard, and that will likely continue Tuesday night.