Heat's Goran Dragic: Listed as probable for Wednesday

Dragic (thigh) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It was reported earlier Tuesday that Dragic would play, so his designation on the injury report might just be a conservative measure in case he experiences an unexpected setback. If for some reason he doesn't take the floor, Tyler Johnson would probably be the main beneficiary.

