Dragic (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Dragic has missed the past nine games due to a strained right groin, though there's hope that he'll return for Friday's game against New York. Prior to getting hurt, Dragic posted averages of 15.9 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game.