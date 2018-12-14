Heat's Goran Dragic: Listed out Friday
Dragic (knee) will miss Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Dragic is set to miss his second consecutive matchup with right knee soreness. Tyler Johnson drew the start in Tuesday's matchup and could do so again Friday in Dragic's absence. His next opportunity to return will come Sunday in New Orleans.
