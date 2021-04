Dragic will come off the bench Wednesday against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 34-year-old started Monday and had eight points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes versus the Bulls, but he'll shift back to the bench Wednesday with Kendrick Nunn (neck) rejoining the lineup. Dragic should still see plenty of action as Miami's secondary point guard.