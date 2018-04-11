Dragic is not expected to play Wednesday against the Raptors, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Dragic was involved in a knee-to-knee collision earlier in the week, and the Heat are leaning toward holding him out on a precautionary basis with a playoff spot already locked up. Assuming Dragic sits, Tyler Johnson will likely slide down to point guard, with Rodney McGruder, Wayne Ellington or Justise Winslow moving into the starting five.