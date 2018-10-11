Heat's Goran Dragic: Not listed on Friday's injury report
Dragic (knee) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Dragic missed Wednesday's exhibition after suffering a knee-to-knee injury earlier in the week, but is apparently feeling better just a few days later. Barring a surprise, he'll be back in the lineup Friday and should immediately slot back into the starting five at point guard. Dragic should also be a full go for next week's regular-season opener.
